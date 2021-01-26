Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,691 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 2,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.07, for a total transaction of $452,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,725.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total transaction of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $227.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market cap of $101.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $174.32 and a 52 week high of $272.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.35.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.73.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

