Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,439 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,151,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,956,000 after acquiring an additional 788,755 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 978,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,735,000 after acquiring an additional 659,330 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,954,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,631,000 after acquiring an additional 631,631 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,144,000 after acquiring an additional 538,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roku by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,837,000 after acquiring an additional 333,487 shares during the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROKU. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Roku from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Roku from $160.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $303.22.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.24, for a total value of $222,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,462.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $7,276,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 598,203 shares of company stock worth $181,266,207 over the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROKU stock opened at $426.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $364.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.22 and a fifty-two week high of $448.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -507.90 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.51. Roku had a negative net margin of 6.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $451.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

