Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Takes $1.01 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of GoodRx by 481.7% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoodRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. 43.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get GoodRx alerts:

Shares of GDRX opened at $49.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $64.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.91.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $140.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.05 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

GDRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of GoodRx in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GoodRx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.53.

GoodRx Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX).

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.