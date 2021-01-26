Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) Shares Up 136.6%

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) (CVE:AVN) shares shot up 136.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.15 and last traded at C$0.97. 395,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 711% from the average session volume of 48,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.91, a current ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,975.00. The company has a market cap of C$20.42 million and a PE ratio of -323.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.49.

Avanti Energy Inc. (AVN.V) Company Profile (CVE:AVN)

Avanti Energy Inc does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of oil and gas properties. Avanti Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

