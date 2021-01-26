Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $129.18

Avation PLC (AVAP.L) (LON:AVAP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $129.18 and traded as low as $116.00. Avation PLC (AVAP.L) shares last traded at $120.00, with a volume of 16,890 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 129.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 497.95.

Avation PLC, together with its subsidiaries, leases commercial passenger aircraft to airlines worldwide. As of June 30, 2020, the company owned and managed a fleet of 48 aircraft. It is also involved in the financing business. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Singapore.

