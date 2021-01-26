Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 81.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.28). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ATXI shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Avenue Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avenue Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Avenue Therapeutics by 9.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 6,372 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Avenue Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATXI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.42. 96,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,300. Avenue Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.85 and a 1-year high of $12.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.46. The company has a market cap of $107.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.71.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.