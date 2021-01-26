Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Up 7.8%

Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) shot up 7.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.23. 1,849,784 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 39% from the average session volume of 1,330,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.02.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.86.

The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.69.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post -6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc purchased 57,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.53 per share, for a total transaction of $2,208,154.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

