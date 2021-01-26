Axe One Day Trading Volume Hits $85,233.00 (AXE)

Axe (CURRENCY:AXE) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. In the last seven days, Axe has traded up 27.5% against the US dollar. One Axe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0470 or 0.00000147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axe has a total market cap of $247,253.21 and approximately $85,233.00 worth of Axe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Axe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $227.54 or 0.00713786 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000146 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded up 117.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Axe

Axe (CRYPTO:AXE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Axe’s total supply is 5,260,968 coins. Axe’s official Twitter account is @axerunners and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Axe is axerunners.com. The Reddit community for Axe is /r/AXErunners and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axe is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the x11 algorithm. Axe features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Axe

Axe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Axe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.