Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF) Trading Down 1.7%

Axiata Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)’s share price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.85 and last traded at $0.85. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average is $0.76.

Axiata Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AXXTF)

Axiata Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides telecommunications services in Asia. It offers mobile telephony and broadband services, fixed telecommunications, and digital pay television services; digital telco services to mobile, home, and enterprise customers; and digital platform, which connects businesses to ecosystem and customers worldwide; and infrastructure solutions and services.

