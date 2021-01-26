AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AXIS Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the lowest is ($0.58). AXIS Capital reported earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 900%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AXIS Capital will report full-year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AXIS Capital.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. AXIS Capital had a negative return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AXS shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Bank of America cut AXIS Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AXIS Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

Shares of NYSE AXS traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 11,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,216. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.68, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. AXIS Capital has a 12 month low of $31.82 and a 12 month high of $66.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXS. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after buying an additional 491,400 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 7.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 17.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,813,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,854,000 after purchasing an additional 267,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in AXIS Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, hull, and war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

