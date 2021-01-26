Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $57.00. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AXNX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Truist upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.10.

Shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies stock opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.47. Axonics Modulation Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -28.24 and a beta of 0.02.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.28. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 28.05% and a negative net margin of 76.62%. The firm had revenue of $35.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Axonics Modulation Technologies’s revenue was up 2592.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axonics Modulation Technologies news, Director Robert E. Mcnamara sold 9,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total transaction of $475,125.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rinda Sama sold 8,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.31, for a total value of $405,814.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,518.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,093 shares of company stock worth $2,399,550. Company insiders own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 137.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,552,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,668 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Axonics Modulation Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,219,000 after acquiring an additional 98,341 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,271,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,899,000 after buying an additional 333,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,209,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,470,000 after buying an additional 388,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,905,000 after buying an additional 38,219 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Axonics Modulation Technologies

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence, and non-obstructive urinary retention.

