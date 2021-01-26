AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Shares Down 8.3%

Shares of AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) fell 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.75 and last traded at $1.99. 14,333,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 23,180,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Dawson James cut AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get AzurRx BioPharma alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.85.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.35). As a group, equities analysts forecast that AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AzurRx BioPharma stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 51,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE owned 0.18% of AzurRx BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AZRX)

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. The company's therapeutic products are administered to patients as oral non-systemic biologics. Its lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for AzurRx BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AzurRx BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.