AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.45-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $835-935 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $918.90 million.AZZ also updated its FY 2022

Pre-Market guidance to 2.45-2.95 EPS.

AZZ stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.33 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 12 month low of $19.31 and a 12 month high of $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 1.44%. The firm had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AZZ will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th. AZZ’s payout ratio is 25.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AZZ from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Sidoti lowered AZZ from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of AZZ from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

