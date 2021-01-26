B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The AZEK in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for The AZEK’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AZEK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America downgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on The AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

AZEK stock opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $43.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 71.92.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $263.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.34 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in The AZEK in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The AZEK by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $910,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis M. Kitchen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $1,382,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 275,901 shares in the company, valued at $9,537,897.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

