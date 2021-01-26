B. Riley Increases The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Price Target to $25.00

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) had its target price increased by equities researchers at B. Riley from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded The Marcus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Get The Marcus alerts:

Shares of The Marcus stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $17.52. 13,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,096. The Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $33.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $544.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.93.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.02). The Marcus had a negative net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $33.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. Analysts predict that The Marcus will post -4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in The Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in The Marcus by 316.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 4,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in The Marcus during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Marcus by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for The Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.