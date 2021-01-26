Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other Bain Capital Specialty Finance news, Director Jeffrey B. Hawkins purchased 18,204 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Also, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 4,000 shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.52 per share, for a total transaction of $50,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,337.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 488,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 106,458 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Starr International Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 750,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,655,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 395,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 13,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCSF opened at $12.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $823.81 million, a P/E ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 1.64. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $20.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.49 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $46.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.21 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s payout ratio is 82.93%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

