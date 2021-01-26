Balancer (BAL) Price Reaches $21.02 on Top Exchanges

Balancer (CURRENCY:BAL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. Over the last seven days, Balancer has traded 14% lower against the dollar. One Balancer token can now be bought for $21.02 or 0.00065920 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a market cap of $145.99 million and approximately $129.51 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00053564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00127587 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00073099 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.06 or 0.00282367 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00070025 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00037265 BTC.

About Balancer

Balancer’s total supply is 35,725,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,943,831 tokens. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed . The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance

Balancer Token Trading

Balancer can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Balancer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Balancer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Balancer using one of the exchanges listed above.

