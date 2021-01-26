Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.06. Ballantyne Strong shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 104,868 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $30.47 million, a P/E ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.91.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

