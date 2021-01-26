Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 429,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 99,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

