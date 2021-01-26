Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Ballantyne Strong, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)’s share price rose 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.33 and last traded at $2.27. Approximately 429,789 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 332% from the average daily volume of 99,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $33.57 million, a PE ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Ballantyne Strong had a net margin of 1.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.85%. The firm had revenue of $9.91 million for the quarter.

About Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN)

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

Featured Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.