Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 252.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $221,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212,804 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 288.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,623,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,406 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 218.0% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,802,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,684 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 290.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,245,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,089,000 after purchasing an additional 930,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $86.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $83.75 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.73.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

