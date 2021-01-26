Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 4,174 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 54,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 35,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $1,092,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.7% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 13,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 230,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.39.

In other The Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.20. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.