Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 6,245 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,544 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,245 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,443 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,905 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 32,795 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,300 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares in the company, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. 140166 boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $55.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

