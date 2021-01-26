Banano (BAN) 24-Hour Volume Tops $16,164.00

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 26th. Banano has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $16,164.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banano coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Banano has traded up 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00052211 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00070680 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00128534 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $273.08 or 0.00845664 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00007006 BTC.

About Banano

Banano is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,463,620 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,260,147 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official website is banano.cc . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Banano

Banano can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

