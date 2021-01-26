Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock remained flat at $$1.38 during trading on Tuesday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day moving average of $1.55.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile
