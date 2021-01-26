BancFirst Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.79. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.31. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BancFirst from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.15. BancFirst has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $65.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.01%.

In related news, insider David R. Harlow sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $1,138,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $143,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $143,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,426,100 over the last three months. Insiders own 38.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BANF. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,083,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 1,359,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in BancFirst by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 636,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,219,000 after buying an additional 164,677 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 146.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 225,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,207,000 after buying an additional 133,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BancFirst by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,012,000 after buying an additional 133,104 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,375,000. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

