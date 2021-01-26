Band Protocol (BAND) Market Capitalization Tops $181.17 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 26th. Band Protocol has a market cap of $181.17 million and approximately $180.08 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Band Protocol coin can currently be bought for $8.84 or 0.00027731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00069804 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.60 or 0.00848878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006758 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00051715 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,394.86 or 0.04375729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003138 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015401 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017715 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol . The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

Band Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Band Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Band Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

