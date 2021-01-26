Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 406,739 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $12,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.95. 1,720,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,031,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.72 and a 200 day moving average of $26.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several research firms recently commented on BAC. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

