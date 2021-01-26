Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Atlantic Securities

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 28.37% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

