Bank of America Upgrades PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) to Buy

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $160.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Vertical Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian upgraded PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PPG Industries from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.79.

PPG Industries stock opened at $140.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24. PPG Industries has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $153.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 7.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 3,850 shares of PPG Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total transaction of $518,441.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $583,481.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 2,006.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,595,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,533,684,000 after purchasing an additional 13,902,595 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 639.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,213,143 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $442,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643,443 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $327,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,112,913 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,293,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 7,009,412 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

