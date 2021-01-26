Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.20. Bank of Hawaii reported earnings per share of $1.45 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of Hawaii.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.05). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 12.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

BOH opened at $81.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Bank of Hawaii has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $93.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, Director Barbara J. Tanabe purchased 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.27 per share, with a total value of $85,948.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 176,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,409,000. Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in four segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other.

