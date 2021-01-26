Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 28.41%.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $39.94 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $543.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.80 and a twelve month high of $45.76.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

BMRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.