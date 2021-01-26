Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist upped their price target on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank OZK from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

NASDAQ OZK traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $36.83. 10,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,330. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 23.3% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,344,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,618,000 after purchasing an additional 821,795 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,070,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,153,000 after purchasing an additional 194,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 7.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,045,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,609,000 after purchasing an additional 134,141 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bank OZK by 4.6% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,206,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,529 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,164,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,831,000 after purchasing an additional 112,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

