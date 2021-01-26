Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.12

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.12 and last traded at $46.73, with a volume of 174797 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.55.

BZUN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CICC Research cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Baozun from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.35. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $269.41 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Baozun Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Baozun during the third quarter worth about $32,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 123.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 23.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It assists brands to execute their e-commerce strategies by selling their goods directly to customers online or by providing services to assist with their e-commerce operations. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

