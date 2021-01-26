Barclays Initiates Coverage on BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY)

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BPER Banca in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC upgraded BPER Banca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

BPER Banca stock remained flat at $$3.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $4.81. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $2.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.65.

BPER Banca S.p.A. provides banking products and services to individuals, and small and medium enterprises in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Assets segments. It offers loans, mortgages, insurance and retirement planning, current and savings accounts, and other banking related services; credit, prepaid, and debit cards; and investments and savings products and services, such as certificates of deposit, investment services, mutual investment funds and sicavs that are financial instruments linked to asset management, portfolio management, alternative investments, accumulation plans, and financial insurance products.

