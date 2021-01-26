Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L) (LON:BMD) Trading 2.3% Higher

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L) (LON:BMD) shares shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 77.50 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 77.50 ($1.01). 25,904 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 91,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.75 ($0.99).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 73.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 70.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £191.62 million and a PE ratio of -9.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is an increase from Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L)’s previous dividend of $3.00. Baronsmead Second Venture Trust Plc (BMD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -88.61%.

Baronsmead Second Venture Trust plc is a venture capital trust managed by ISIS Equity Partners LLP. It invests in a portfolio of unquoted companies in the United Kingdom, which raise expansion capital or are the subject of a management buy-out or buy-in. The trust primarily invests in the media, business services, consumer, information technology support services, technology-enabled companies, and healthcare sectors.

