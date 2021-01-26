Base Protocol (BASE) Price Hits $0.91 on Exchanges

Base Protocol (CURRENCY:BASE) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Base Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00002814 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $218,890.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Base Protocol has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00052589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.37 or 0.00127958 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00071714 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00277618 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00038175 BTC.

Base Protocol Profile

Base Protocol’s total supply is 4,909,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,168,835 tokens. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . The official website for Base Protocol is www.baseprotocol.org

Base Protocol Token Trading

Base Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Base Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

