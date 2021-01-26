Basic Attention Token Trading Up 8.7% Over Last 7 Days (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (CURRENCY:BAT) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. One Basic Attention Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000922 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar. Basic Attention Token has a market cap of $443.42 million and $278.88 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Basic Attention Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00071097 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.36 or 0.00839729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006937 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00051330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.39 or 0.04505698 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00015554 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00017524 BTC.

Basic Attention Token Token Profile

BAT is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,482,798,565 tokens. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org . The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

Basic Attention Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basic Attention Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basic Attention Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basic Attention Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.