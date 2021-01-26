Baylin Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) Shares Up 40.4%

Baylin Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYLTF) shot up 40.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.34 and last traded at $1.31. 78,123 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the average session volume of 37,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.75.

Baylin Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BYLTF)

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

