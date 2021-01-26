Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Longbow Research

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Longbow Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BECN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.03.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $41.57 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a one year low of $11.66 and a one year high of $44.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.19 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 204,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 23,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,135,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 78,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

