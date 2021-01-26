BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

BEAM Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.6% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,753,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

TLT opened at $153.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $155.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $139.01 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

