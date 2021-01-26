BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

BEAM Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF makes up about 2.2% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 155.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $108.22 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $53.00 and a twelve month high of $109.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.77 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94.

