BEAM Asset Management LLC Has $3.75 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $61,000.

IVV opened at $385.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $374.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $349.93. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

