BEAM Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,724 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 2.8% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fullen Financial Group increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

IWR opened at $71.14 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $72.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.85.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.