BEAM Asset Management LLC Sells 4,420 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

BEAM Asset Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of BEAM Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. BEAM Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 153.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period.

Shares of URTH opened at $115.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. iShares MSCI World ETF has a twelve month low of $66.38 and a twelve month high of $116.11.

