BEAM Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

BEAM Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Facebook by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 55,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after purchasing an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $2,748,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $278.01 on Tuesday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $791.85 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $268.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.73.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FB. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total transaction of $310,602.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total transaction of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,342,137 shares of company stock worth $365,637,255 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

