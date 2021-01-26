Beam (BEAM) Price Hits $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $27.06 million and $7.79 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beam has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 197.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Beam

Beam (CRYPTO:BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 80,079,240 coins. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

Beam can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

