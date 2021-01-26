Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Down 12.4%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)’s stock price dropped 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $89.00 and last traded at $89.77. Approximately 1,397,351 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,077,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.50.

BEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of -6.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.82.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.01 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BEAM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1,140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,165,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,678 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 49.79% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing therapies for the development of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia; CAR-T cell therapies for pediatric T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia and pediatric acute myeloid leukemia; therapies for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and glycogen storage disorder 1A; and therapies for ocular and central nervous system disorders.

