BeatzCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $451,010.30 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $451,010.30 and approximately $56.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BeatzCoin has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000443 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 68.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000227 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00047534 BTC.

BeatzCoin Profile

BeatzCoin (BTZC) is a token. It launched on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,197,230,405 tokens. The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin . BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

