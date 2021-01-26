Beaxy Reaches Market Capitalization of $801,381.01 (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded down 14.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Beaxy has a market cap of $801,381.01 and approximately $453.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Beaxy has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00070995 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $273.53 or 0.00851836 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007138 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00051815 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.95 or 0.04419012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015581 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00017623 BTC.

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy Coin Profile

Beaxy (CRYPTO:BXY) is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy's total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,316,707 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Beaxy Coin Trading

