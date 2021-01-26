Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBBY. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $47.73. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.23.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $149,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

